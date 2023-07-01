Nedeljkovic signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Nedeljkovic posted a 5-7-2 record, 3.53 GAA and .895 save percentage in 15 contests with Detroit in 2022-23. He also had a 2.71 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 26 AHL games with Grand Rapids. Nedeljkovic's projected to open the 2023-24 campaign as the Penguins' backup goaltender.