Nedeljkovic stopped 31 of 37 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Nedeljkovic had an unenviable position Sunday, starting behind a team that had lost in heartbreaking fashion in Calgary less than 24 hours earlier. The Penguins put together a punchless effort, and Nedeljkovic couldn't bail them out. He's lost four of his last five outings and is now at 9-5-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 20 appearances. The Penguins return home for their next game Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets.