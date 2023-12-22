Nedeljkovic made 23 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Nedeljkovic was near-perfect Thursday. The only goal that beat him came off a sharp angle shot by Teuvo Teravainen that deflected in off the skate of Pens defender Kris Letang in the second period. Nedeljkovic has won his last three starts, and his 5-2-1 record overall, 2.38 GAA and .927 save percentage make him a worthy play every time he's in the blue paint. And that's most of the time right now (or it will be) -- Tristan Jarry is 1-3-1 in his last five starts in December and was yanked Monday in his last start. The Pens need to get into the postseason and right now, Nedeljkovic could be the man to go on a much-needed run.