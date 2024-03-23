Nedeljkovic stopped all three shots he faced after replacing Tristan Jarry early in the third period of Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

It's the third time in March that the 28-year-old netminder has been needed in relief, as Jarry is mired in perhaps the worst stretch of his career at the worst possible time for the Penguins' playoff chances. Unfortunately, Nedeljkovic hasn't played well enough this month to make a real push to take over the starting role, posting a 4.07 GAA and .843 save percentage over six outings in March.