Nedeljkovic stopped all four shots he saw after replacing Tristan Jarry early in the third period of Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

The game had already slipped away from Pittsburgh when Nedeljkovic came in, but he at least didn't let things get any worse. The 28-year-old netminder has only gotten two starts in nine March games, but he's been needed in relief twice. His .817 save percentage in those outings doesn't make a strong case for a bigger role, but with Jarry also struggling and the Penguins' playoff hopes fading, Nedeljkovic might see an uptick in his workload.