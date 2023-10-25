Nedeljkovic (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Nedeljkovic sustained the injury during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Dallas. With his placement on LTIR, he'll be out for a minimum of 10 games and 24 days, meaning he won't return until Nov. 19 versus Vegas at the earliest. Pittsburgh currently doesn't have a second healthy goaltender on its roster, so it will need to call up a netminder, possibly Magnus Hellberg, to presumably serve as the backup to Tristan Jarry for Thursday's contest against the Avalanche.