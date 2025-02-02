Nedeljkovic tended his first shutout of the season, stopping all 25 shots he saw in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Saturday's performance was Nedeljkovic's best of the season and the ninth of his career. The 29-year-old netminder is up to an 11-9-4 record with a .899 save percentage and a 3.02 GAA in 25 appearances. He has excelled as of late with a 4-2-0 record and 172 saves in his previous six outings. For the time being, the Penguins have found a direction for their crease and will likely continue to view Nedeljkovic as their top option. His inconsistencies from earlier this season, however, make him a play suited best for deeper leagues. His next opportunity to guard the crease will be Tuesday against New Jersey.