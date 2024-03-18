Nedeljkovic stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Nedeljkovic allowed a goal on only the second shot of the game, but he was solid for the remainder of the outing. The Penguins provided offensive support and kept the high-danger shots against to a minimum. This was Nedeljkovic's first win since Feb. 15, as his playing time is limited due to Tristan Jarry being the clear No. 1 netminder. Pittsburgh will face the Devils on the road Tuesday, and Jarry will likely be back between the pipes.