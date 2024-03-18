Nedeljkovic stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Nedeljkovic allowed a goal on only the second shot of the game but he was solid for the remainder of the outing. The Penguins provided offensive support for him and kept the high danger shots to a minimum as he finished with an .893 save percentage. This was Nedeljkovic's first win since Feb. 15 as his playing time is limited due to Tristan Jarry being the clear No. 1 netminder. Pittsburgh will face the Devils on Tuesday on the road so expect Jarry to be back between the pipes.