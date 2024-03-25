Nedeljkovic was given the hook after conceding four goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado.

It's been an underwhelming March for Nedlejkovic, as he is 1-2-1 with a 4.18 GAA and an .843 save percentage over seven appearances. If the 28-year-old netminder could put together a winning streak, he would stand a decent chance of earning more starts down the stretch. At this point, however, Nedeljkovic may only play in back-to-backs given his recent outings.