Nedeljkovic made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.

It was Ned's first game since Dec. 6. Nedeljkovic is just 5-5-3 in 14 appearances, and his 3.26 GAA and .886 save percentage are queasy at best. He doesn't get enough playing time to be a viable fantasy asset, but it was still a nice night.