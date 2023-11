Nedeljkovic (lower body) was removed from the long-term injured reserve and will start Sunday against Vegas, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod after Tristan Jarry coughed up three goals on 33 shots in Saturday's loss to Carolina. Nedeljkovic missed 10 games while on injured reserve after suffering an injury Oct. 24. The 27-year-old has stopped 64 of 70 shots in three NHL appearances this season.