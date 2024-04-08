Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports, indicating he will defend the road net Monday against the Maple Leafs.

Nedeljkovic is poised to make his ninth consecutive start. He has gone 6-0-2 with a .917 save percentage over his last eight outings. Nedeljkovic has a 16-6-6 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 33 appearances this season. Toronto ranks third in the league with 3.62 goals per contest this campaign.