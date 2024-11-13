Nedeljkovic is expected to start at home against Detroit on Wednesday, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.
Nedeljkovic has a 2-3-2 record, 3.25 GAA and .882 save percentage in eight appearances in 2024-25. He's struggled recently, allowing 12 goals on 76 shots (.842 save percentage) across his past three outings. Detroit has its own problems, though. The Red Wings rank 30th offensively with 2.43 goals per game.
