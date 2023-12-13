Nedeljkovic is expected to start on the road against Montreal on Wednesday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Nedeljkovic has a 2-2-1 record, 2.19 GAA and .937 save percentage in five contests this season. He's been used sparingly despite his effective play, but Tristan Jarry started Tuesday, which is likely why Nedeljkovic is getting an opportunity versus Montreal. The Canadiens rank 27th offensively this year with 2.61 goals per game.