Nedeljkovic made 34 saves Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Flames.

The game was tight until the third period. The Flames were up 1-0 heading into the third, in large part due to the strong play of Nedeljkovic who kept the game tight. Then the Pens tore things open with five goals in the third. He is 1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .944 save percentage.