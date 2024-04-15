Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus the Predators on Monday.

Nedljkovic struggled in his last start Saturday against the Bruins, surrendering three goals on just 16 shots before being replaced by Tristan Jarry midway through the second period of the eventual 6-4 defeat. Nedeljkovic will try to get back in the win column and keep the Penguins' playoff hopes alive in a tough home matchup with a Nashville squad that's 24-13-3 on the road this year.