Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff, putting him on track to protect the home goal against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Nedeljkovic struggled in his last start Sunday against the Avalanche, surrendering four goals on just 25 shots before being replaced by Tristan Jarry midway through the third period of the eventual 5-4 overtime loss. Nedeljkovic will try to get back in the win column in a tough home matchup with a hot Carolina team that's won six of its last seven contests.