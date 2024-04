Nedeljkovic will tend the twine on the road against New Jersey on Tuesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nedeljkovic will take both ends of the Penguins' back-to-back due to the absence of Tristan Jarry (illness). The 28-year-old Nedlejkovic was solid in the first game Monday, stopping 28 of 30 shots in a winning effort versus the Rangers. It will be the sixth consecutive start for Nedeljkovic, having gone undefeated in regulation in the previous five outings (3-0-2).