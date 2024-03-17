Nedeljkovic will protect the home net Sunday versus the Red Wings, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Nedeljkovic has gone 1-3-2 over his past nine outings, which includes two relief appearances. He has allowed 27 goals on 202 shots during that span. In 23 contests this campaign, Nedeljkovic has a 9-6-4 record with a 2.95 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Detroit ranks seventh in the league this season with 3.39 goals per game.