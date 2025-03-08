Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Friday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Nedeljkovic will look to end his four-game losing streak, a span in which he's made five appearances and allowed a total of 18 goals. The Golden Knights have won five of their last six games, and they've scored 23 goals in that span, so this is not a good matchup for fantasy managers to have Nedeljkovic active.
More News
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Keeps it close in loss•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Drawing road start•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Bounced by Boston•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting Saturday•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Pulled from Thursday's game•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending twine Thursday•