Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease versus Ottawa on Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Nedeljkovic will make his fifth start in the Penguins' last seven games after playing just once in the previous nine games. Nedeljkovic is 7-6-4 with a 3.21 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 18 appearances. Ottawa is 22nd in NHL scoring this season, averaging 2.85 goals per game.