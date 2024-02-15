Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Nedeljkovic will handle the second half of a back-to-back after the Penguins lost 5-2 with Tristan Jarry in goal versus the Panthers on Wednesday. Since the start of January, Nedeljkovic has gone 2-2-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .901 save percentage over six games. He'll get a very favorable matchup, though with Connor Bedard back from a jaw injury, Nedeljkovic could face a bit more of a challenge.