Nedeljkovic will defend the road net Sunday versus the Avalanche, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Nedeljkovic made 25 saves in a 6-3 win over Detroit on March 17 during his last start. In 25 appearances this season, he has supplied a 10-6-4 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Colorado ranks first in the league this campaign with 3.74 goals per contest.