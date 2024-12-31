Nedeljkovic will be between the pipes in Tuesday's road matchup against the Red Wings, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Nedeljkovic has looked better lately, posting a 2-1-0 record, .915 save percentage and 2.68 GAA through three appearances in December. The 28-year-old has won three of his past four starts, allowing two goals in three of those contests. Nedeljkovic has a chance to continue his strong play in the blue paint Tuesday against a Detroit club that ranks 29th in the NHL with 2.58 goals per game.