Nedeljkovic will patrol the visiting blue paint versus Ottawa on Saturday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
It will be Nedeljkovic's third straight start as Tristan Jarry continues to wallow on the bench. Nedeljkovic is 5-2-1 with a 2.38 GAA and .927 save percentage. He will face the struggling Senators who have lost six straight games.
More News
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Near perfect in win•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Helps Penguins narrowly best Wild•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Exits ice first•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Back in win column•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Set to start Wednesday•