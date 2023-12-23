Nedeljkovic will patrol the visiting blue paint versus Ottawa on Saturday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

It will be Nedeljkovic's third straight start as Tristan Jarry continues to wallow on the bench. Nedeljkovic is 5-2-1 with a 2.38 GAA and .927 save percentage. He will face the struggling Senators who have lost six straight games.