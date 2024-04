Nedeljkovic will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's road game against the Rangers, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

It's unclear if something happened, but Nedeljkovic will get the nod after Tristan Jarry was originally announced as the starter. Nedeljkovic is 3-0-2 with a .917 save percentage over his last seven appearances. Monday's game will be the sixth consecutive contest he's appeared in. The 28-year-old is 12-6-6 with a .906 save percentage this season.