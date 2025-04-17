Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease versus Washington on Thursday, according to Penguins' studio host Dan Potash .
Nedeljkovic will make his second start in Pittsburgh's last eight games. He is 13-15-5 with a 3.16 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 37 appearances in 2024-25. The Capitals are generating 3.51 goals per game this season, second in the NHL.
