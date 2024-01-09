Nedeljkovic stopped 36 of 37 shots in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Flyers.
Nedeljkovic was nearly perfect Monday, allowing just an Owen Tippett power-play goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic has played in four of Pittsburgh's last five games, going 3-1-0 with a .933 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's 8-3-2 with a .922 save percentage and 2.50 GAA on the campaign. Nedeljkovic has worked his way into a timeshare with Tristan Jarry, thanks to his play of late. The Penguins will host Vancouver in their next game Thursday.
