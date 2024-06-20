Nedeljkovic signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Penguins on Thursday.

Nedeljkovic had an 18-7-7 record, 2.97 GAA and .902 save percentage in 38 contests with the Penguins in 2023-24. He was playing through a one-year, $1.5 million contract and had the option to test the unrestricted free agent waters this summer. The Penguins also have Tristan Jarry signed through 2027-28, so the Penguins will be using the same goaltending duo for the second straight campaign in 2024-25. Nedeljkovic will likely begin the season as the backup netminder, but he has the potential to be utilized more than your typical No. 2, especially after Jarry was something of a mixed bag in 2023-24, finishing with a 2.91 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 51 outings.