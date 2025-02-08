Nedeljkovic made 22 saves on 24 attempts in Friday's 3-2 road win over the Rangers.

Despite allowing two of the game's first three goals across Friday's first 24 minutes, Nedeljkovic kept the Penguin's net tidy for the last 36 minutes. The 29-year-old netminder has a 12-9-5 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Nedeljkovic has established himself as Pittsburgh's top goaltender and is unbeaten in regulation over his past four starts. During this stretch, he has a 1.45 GAA and a .939 save percentage. Considering this momentum, Nedeljkovic has some fantasy value as a streaming option in any fantasy format.