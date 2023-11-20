Nedeljkovic made 38 saves in Sunday's 3-0 shutout win over the Golden Knights.

It was a spectacular return for Nedeljkovic, who missed nearly a month after suffering a lower-body injury in his last start on Oct. 24. The 27-year-old netminder is now 2-1-0 with a .944 save percentage and 2.00 GAA through his first three starts with Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry will likely start in Wednesday's contest vs. the Rangers, though the Penguins play three times in four days this week, meaning Nedeljkovic should start at least one game.