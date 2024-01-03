Nedeljkovic stopped 14 of 15 shots after replacing Tristan Jarry midway through the first period of Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The only goal Nedeljkovic allowed came on an Alex Ovechkin shot through a screen on the power play, but as it proved to be the game-winner, the netminder was saddled with the loss despite out-playing Jarry on the night. Nedeljkovic hadn't taken a regulation loss in the entire month of December, going 4-0-2 in seven appearances with a 2.62 GAA and .915 save percentage, and Jarry's recent struggles could open the door for his understudy to gain a bigger share of the workload in the Penguins' crease.