Nedeljkovic (lower body) faced some shots at Wednesday's practice session, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nedeljkovic won't be an option for the Penguins next two contests but is eligible to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's clash with Vegas. The Penguins have an upcoming back-to-back against the Hurricanes and Golden Knights on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, which would be a prime opportunity for Nedeljkovic to make his return to the crease. If he can't play, fantasy players can expect Magnus Hellberg to start one of those two games.