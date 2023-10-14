Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease Saturday against Calgary.
Nedeljkovic, who will make his Pittsburgh debut in the contest, posted a 5-7-2 record with a 3.53 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 15 games with Detroit last season. He signed a one-year deal with the Penguins in July.
More News
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Inks one-year contract•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Not playing Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Swept away by Hurricanes•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Set to start in Carolina•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Recalled from AHL•