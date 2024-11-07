Nedeljovic will patrol the visiting crease versus Carolina on Thursday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Nedeljkovic is 2-0-1 in his last three starts, allowing five goals on 75 shots. Overall, the 28-year-old is 2-2-2 with a 2.76 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Hurricanes are third in NHL scoring, averaging 4.09 goals.