Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease versus Carolina on Thursday, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

It will be Nedeljkovic's second straight start, He is 4-2-1 with a 2.58 GAA and .925 save percentage this season and has provided the Penguins with solid backup goaltending in limited action. The Hurricanes are second in the NHL in shots per game, averaging 34.1.