Nedeljkovic will defend the cage on the road against Minnesota on Friday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Nedeljkovic will take the first game of the Penguins' back-to-back, which means Tristan Jarry will likely start versus Winnipeg on Saturday. In his last five outings, the 28-year-old Nedeljkovic is 2-1-1 with a 2.90 GAA and .901 save percentage. After this back-to-back, Pittsburgh has another one Wednesday and Thursday against Florida and Chicago, respectively, so Nedeljkovic figures to play again relatively soon.
