Nedeljkovic made 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

The game was heavily tilted in the first two frames because of penalties -- it was all special teams and there was no flow. So both Nedeljkovic and opponent Anton Forsberg were put in difficult situations. And in overtime, Tim Stutzle scored five-hole from in-tight after a scramble for the puck at the Pens blue line. Ned is 3-0-2 in his last five starts. The five goals he allowed were the most in regulation since Dec. 8, 2022. But his stat line remains strong. Nedeljkovic has a 2.64 GAA and .917 save percentage in nine starts (5-2-2).