Nedeljkovic stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Monday.

Nedeljkovic has now made at least 30 saves in each of his first five starts, but he has a mediocre 2-2-1 record to go along with his superb 2.18 GAA and .937 save percentage. Under other circumstances, his stellar play would at least earn him more frequent starts, but that might not happen behind Tristan Jarry, who is doing well in his own right with a 2.47 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 18 contests. It's plausible Jarry will start Wednesday in Tampa Bay and Friday in Florida, though the goaltenders will then likely split the back-to-back games versus Arizona and Montreal on Dec. 12-13.