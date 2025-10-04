Penguins' Alexander Alexeyev: Goes on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexeyev was placed on waivers Saturday to be assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Alexeyev didn't record a point in eight regular-season appearances with Washington in 2024-25 while posting seven shots on goal, 14 blocked shots and nine hits. Assuming he clears waivers, he will begin the 2025-26 campaign with Pittsburgh's top minor-league affiliate.
