Nylander was sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Nylander has been a disappointment in his limited NHL career, as he was selected by Buffalo eighth overall in 2016. He played the 2019-20 season in the NHL with the Blackhawks, scoring 10 times and adding 16 assists in 65 games, but he has played sparingly ever since. Nylander has yet to pick up a point in five NHL games this season and had five goals and 10 points in 14 AHL games before his recall.