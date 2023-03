Nylander was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Nylander was recalled on an emergency basis on Tuesday and managed an assist that night in a 5-4 win over Columbus. It was his first game at the NHL level this season, and he managed two shots on goal and three hits in 14:56 of playing time. Nylander had 25 goals and 25 assists in 54 AHL games before his recall.