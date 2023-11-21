Nylander was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Nylander could play on the second line Wednesday against the Rangers because of injuries to Rickard Rakell (upper body) and Bryan Rust (lower body). The 25-year-old has five goals and eight points in 11 AHL contests this campaign.
