Nylander was returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.
Nylander, who was summoned from the minors last Tuesday, has no points, six shots and two hits in three contests with Pittsburgh this season. He also has five goals and eight points in 11 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
