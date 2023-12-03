Nylander was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.
Nylander will take the roster spot left open after Matt Nieto (lower body) was placed on injured reserve. Nylander has been held without a point in three NHL games this season.
