Nylander was put on waivers by Pittsburgh on Thursday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

Nylander had 25 goals and 50 points in 55 contests with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as well as two points in nine appearances with Pittsburgh last season. Unless Nylander is claimed off waivers, he will probably start 2023-24 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.