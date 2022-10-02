Nylander was waived Sunday by Pittsburgh, according to CapFriendly, with the intention to send him to the AHL.
Nylander had 14 goals and 40 points in 44 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL last season. He didn't appear in any games with Pittsburgh after he was acquired from Chicago.
