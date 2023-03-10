Nylander was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Nylander was recalled on an emergency basis, similar to what happened Tuesday when the Penguins recalled him to play that night in Columbus. It was his first game of the season and Nylander managed an assist with a plus-two rating and a pair of shots on goal in 14:56 of action.
More News
-
Penguins' Alexander Nylander: Back in AHL•
-
Penguins' Alexander Nylander: Rises to top level•
-
Penguins' Alexander Nylander: Primed for AHL•
-
Penguins' Alexander Nylander: Signs extension Monday•
-
Penguins' Alexander Nylander: Dealt to Penguins•
-
Blackhawks' Alexander Nylander: Reassigned to AHL Rockford•