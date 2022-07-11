Nylander signed a one year, two-way deal with Pittsburgh on Monday. It is worth $750,000 at the NHL level.
The 24-year-old was dealt to the Penguins organization in January and finished the remainder of the season with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he posted 32 points over 44 games. Nylander's career highlight to date came back in 2019-20, when he managed 26 points in 65 games with the Blackhawks. He was the eighth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft (Buffalo).
